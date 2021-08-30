How to Apply for the New 'BH' Bharat Series Vehicle Identification Number

'BH' Bharat Series Vehicle Number: The government has unveiled a new all-India car registration system dubbed the Bharat Series (BH series), which would eliminate the need for owners to re-register their automobiles when they move from one state or union territory to another.

"This vehicle registration facility under the Bharat series (BH-series) will be available on a voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of the central government/state government/central/state public sector undertakings, and private sector companies/organisations which have their offices in four or more states/Union territories," in a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

Here's How To Fill Out An Application For It.

Before you may issue a new registration mark in another state, you'll need a "No Objection Certificate" from the vehicle's parent state.

A new registration mark will be given once the pro-rata road tax is paid in the new state.

After that, you'll need to apply for a refund of the road tax in the parent state.

What Will The BH-Series' Format Be?

The registration mark will be in the pattern YY BH #### XX, with YY denoting the year of initial registration, BH denoting the Bharat Series code, #### denoting the randomised four-digit number, and XX denoting two alphabets.