How 7th Pay Commission Salary Hike Will Enhance TA, DA Benefits For Central Govt Pensioners

The 7th Pay Commission has come up with new changes and benefits for the employees. The central government plans on releasing 4 percent Dearness Allowance for all its employees. With this, around 58 lakh retired employees/pensioners, will be benefiting.

Any decision that the central government takes regarding Dearness Allowance (DA) will also be in favor of the employees’ Dearness Relief (DR). The employees are waiting for a hike in their pension with Dearness Relief (DR).

The Dearness Allowance (DA) of central government employees is expected to increase by 4 percent as the centre is in talks regarding it. The government is currently in discussions and the announcement regarding the DA could come before March 25. Not just DA, the centre is planning on clearing arrears as well.

With the 4 percent DA and clearance of the pending dues, the employees will be getting an increase in benefits. Along with increased benefits, this could also bring an increase in salary for the current employees.

The increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) will bring an increase in the Travel Allowance (TA) for the employees. With the announcement of recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission, there will be an expected salary increase.