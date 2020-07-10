LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh STF arrested notorious criminal Vikas Dubey's wife, son and a servant here on Thursday evening, hours after his arrest from Ujjain's Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him, a news agency said citing police sources.

The gangster's son and a servant were also arrested, they said.

"Vikas Dubey’s wife is being questioned to elicit information about the facts relating to the events involving ambush of the police team in Kanpur,” a police spokesman said, as quoted by the report.

Richa is said to have supported Dubey in his unlawful activities. She is allegedly the part of the conspiracy that led to the killing of eight policemen at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3. She had allegedly connected her mobile phone to a CCTV camera installed in their now-demolished house at Bikru village and kept an eye on the activities there even from her absence.

Richa had gone missing immediately after the Kanpur ambush. Earlier, police had visited the gangster's Krishna Nagar residence twice but could not find Richa or their son.

However, on Friday morning, Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter as he tried to flee police custody, when he was brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain on road.