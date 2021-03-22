The Supreme Court said it would hear the pleas seeking mandatory arrest of NRI husbands for deserting their wives and harassing them for dowry in the month of July.

As per reports a bench of Chief Justice Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian on Monday heard the batch of pleas filed by a group of women who were abandoned by their husbands,NGO Pravasi Legal Cell and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.