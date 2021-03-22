Hope For Women Deserted By NRI Husbands, SC To Hear Batch Of Pleas In July
The Supreme Court said it would hear the pleas seeking mandatory arrest of NRI husbands for deserting their wives and harassing them for dowry in the month of July.
As per reports a bench of Chief Justice Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian on Monday heard the batch of pleas filed by a group of women who were abandoned by their husbands,NGO Pravasi Legal Cell and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.
- A group of women, who have allegedly been deserted by their Non-Resident Indian (NRI) husbands and subjected to dowry harassment, have moved the apex court seeking relief, including mandatory arrest of their estranged husbands' and help from the Indian embassies while fighting such cases in foreign land.
- They also demanded that an immediate look-out circular be issued after an FIR is lodged in the case in cases of the spouse's absconding.
- They also requested that in cases where a court has ordered summons for appearance, or an arrest warrant issued or the accused is absconding, his passport be impounded and revoked and ensure his return.
- The petition sought directions to Indian embassies throughout the world to play a proactive role and help NRI women abandoned by the men to trace them.
- Help in providing legal counsel abroad to represent the women and to take other steps to secure the arrest of the husbands to India.
- It also sought directions to the Centre for an awareness programme for any spouse visa application in various Indian embassies.
- It said that in cases the abandoned woman is financially destitute and is unable to take care of herself and her children, the Centre should frame a scheme immediately for reasonable financial support, employment, health care benefits, education for the children, housing etc. (Source: IndiaNews Republic)