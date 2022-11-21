Honour Killing? Father Shot Daughter for Marrying a Man of Her Choice, Dispose of Body Near Yamuna Expwy

New Delhi: In a suspected case of honour killing, the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the parents of a 22-year-old woman Aayushi Chaudhary, whose body was recovered in a red suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura last week.

Mathura police investigated the case and arrested the parents for Aayushi’s murder from their residence in Badarpur area of Delhi, according to an NDTV report which quoted Mathura Superintendent of Police as saying.

During investigation, Mathura police started tracing phones, analysing CCTV footage, investigated social media posts and also released posters in Delhi to identify the murdered woman. The police said there were many marks on her body, including bullet marks on her chest, however, her ‘face was clearly visible’.

An unknown caller gave the concrete information to the police and later Aayushi’s mother and brother established her identity through photographs.

UP | The parents of the 25-year-old woman whose body was found in a suitcase thrown away in a secluded area in #Mathura on Nov 18 have been arrested. The parents killed their daughter as she married a man of her choice. Licensed weapon used in the murder recovered: SP City pic.twitter.com/xkaEohCFMt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2022

According to the report, Nitesh Yadav was angry with Aayushi as she had married one Chhatrapal against his wishes and he was from a different caste and also she would often come home late in the night. Nitesh used his licensed gun for killing Aayushi and later wrapped the body of his daughter in a large suitcase and dumped it in a secluded area near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on November 18. The police have recovered the murder weapon after Nitesh’s arrest.

