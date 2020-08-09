NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, August 9.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Twitter, "The COVID-19 test report of Amit Shah has come out to be negative."

Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on the advice of doctors.

Shah, 55, made the announcement on Twitter saying he got tested after showing initial symptoms of COVID-19. “On getting the initial symptoms of Covid-19, I got the test done and the report came positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors”, he said.

In the same tweet, he also advised and requested all those, who came in contact with him in the past few days, to get tested for the virus.