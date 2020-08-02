NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital here.

Amit Shah took to Twitter to inform about his infection on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

“On getting the initial symptoms of the coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came as positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” tweeted Amit Shah in Hindi.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

The home minister also requested those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.