NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to Delhi's AIIMS last night. He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences after complaining of breathing issues on Saturday, nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital.

Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. On August 2, he was taken to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon. Later, he got discharged. On August 18th, he was again admitted to the AIIMS after he complained of "fatigue and body ache". He left the hospital after 13 days (i.e.) on August 31. The AIIMS in a statement said that, "Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time."

According to the sources, Amit Shah was admitted to the hospital at around 11 PM on Saturday night and he is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of AIIMS. The condition of Amit Shah is said to be stable now. The Union Minister has been suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments for a month now.

India's coronavirus case tally crosses 47 lakh mark with a spike of 94,372 new cases and 1,114 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The Union health ministry on Sunday said that, "India’s COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise, from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases (under 1/4 total cases)."