Holy Cow Science Online Exam On Feb 25, Know How To Enroll

The 'Cow Science' online exam will be conducted on February 25th. The University Grants Commission has asked the managements of colleges and schools to encourage students to enroll in 'Cow Science Exam'.

UGC wrote to Vice Chancellors of 900 universities requesting them to urge the students to participate in the exam which is also known as "Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar- Prasar Examination".

Vallabhai Kathiria, Chairman Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog said that, "Nothing unscientific about it. We want to project its importance of the Indian breed of the cow. So, we are holding this exam."

The exam is going to be an online one and it would be held on Februay 2021 for the students of primary, secondary and senior secondary schools, colleges, universities and for all citizens.

The exam is going to be conducted by Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, an agency that protects the cows under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The main of this exam is to "infuse curiosity into all Indians about cows and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk."

The total duration of exam is one hour and the question paper consists of multiple choice questions with no registration fee and is open to the students as well as the general public. The exam will be held in five categories - primary students (upto Class 8), secondary students (from Class 9 to 12), college and university students, the general public, and NRI. One can write exam in Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, PunjabiBengali, Telugu and Odia.

Professor Partha Roy of the department of Physics, Jadavpur University said that, "Central govt is not giving 60 crores to Jadavpur University for research. What it is trying to do is inject specific ideology into the students."