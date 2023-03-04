Holi 2023 Date, Significance

Holi is one of the most popular festivals and is celebrated across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7th. The festival is celebrated with colors, water, and flowers, and it also includes delicious Holi treats like gujiya, thandai, and more. Children and adults smear colors on each other and seek elders' blessing. But do you what is the significance to celebrate Holi? If not, then check this out. Holi celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha Krishna. The day also signifies the triumph of good over evil, as it commemorates the victory of god Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu. It was originated and is predominantly celebrated on the Indian subcontinent, but has also spread to other regions of Asia and parts of the Western world through the Indian diaspora.

It is also said that Holi celebrates the arrival of summer in India, the end of winter. It lasts a night and a day, beginning on the evening of the Purnima in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna, which correlates to the middle of March in the Gregorian calendar. The first evening is called "Holika Dahan" or "Chhoti Holi," while the next day is called "Holi."