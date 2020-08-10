NEW DELHI: Hitwicket Superstars, a cricket strategy game, bagged the top spot in PM Modi’s Aatmanibhar App Challenge in the Games category.

''AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'' streamed live from 12 pm–5 pm on social media platforms of MyGov India and Digital India on August 7. The app innovation challenge was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4, and saw participation from 6,940 tech entrepreneurs and start-ups across the country.

The mega challenge had entries for nine categories, namely Business, eLearning, Entertainment, Games, Health, News, Office and Work from Home, Others and Social.

Hitwicket Superstars co-founder Kashyap Reddy said, “Our goal is to marry the mass-appeal of cricket with the accessibility of mobile gaming and put India on the World Map as a prime hub of Esports and Mobile Gaming.”

Meanwhile, homegrown video app ‘Chingari’ that is a competitor to the banned Chinese app TikTok, has emerged as the winner of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’, in the social category, YourQuote came second and news app Koo was the third winner. The first prize winner got Rs 20 lakh, second and third got Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

In total, the Jury identified 24 apps to be rewarded with prizes across all categories and another 20 apps were also identified for 'Special Mention' which have a great potential in being apps for the future.

Some of the top winners in each category were -- CaptionPlus (Entertainment); Logically - Check Fake News and Verify Facts (News); Hitwicket Superstars - 3D Cricket Strategy Game (Games); Zoho Workplace & Cliq (Office); StepSetGo (SSG) - Step Earn Redeem (Health); Disprz (elearning); Zoho Invoice, Books & Expense (Business); and MapmyIndia Move: Maps, Navigation & Tracking (Others).