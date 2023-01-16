Hit-and-Run Caught on CCTV: Speeding SUV Mows Down Woman in Chandigarh 

Chandigarh: In a horrific hit-and-run case, a young woman was mowed down by a SUV in Chandigarh while she was feeding a stray dog at her home late at night on Saturday. The driver of the Mahindra Thar SUV sped away but the incident was captured on CCTV.

The victim is a 25-year-old woman who is identified as Tejaswita. She was rushed to GMSH-16 hospital as she sustained grievous injuries in the accident. Tejaswita has received injuries to her head and is reported to be out of danger. She is recovering at a hospital.

The victim’s family said the SUV hit their daughter on Saturday night when Tejaswita and her mother Manjider Kaur were feeding stray dogs near the market area.

Soon after the incident, Kaur called her husband and the police control room as people didn’t stop by to help her in shifting her daughter to the hospital. Tejaswita's father said she is an Architecture graduate and is preparing for the UPSC entrance exams. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are searching for the accused driver and the vehicle.

