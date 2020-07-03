Hindustan Unilever Limited's best-selling 'Fair & Beautiful' skin-lightening cream removed the term "fair" after arguing that it encouraged racial stereotyping. From now it will be known as Glow & Beautiful. HUL earlier in June announced that, "It would remove the word "Fair" from its popular skincare brand "Fair & Lovely", as a part of a global rebranding exercise by its parent Unilever. While the move has come at a time when there are growing voices against racial stereotyping, the company insisted that its step has got nothing to do with the current anti-racism movements in the West, saying it has been working on the evolution of the Rs 2000-crore brand for many years."

HUL said that the Glow & Lovely will be available in the markets over the next few months and added that the brand will now project a “more inclusive vision of positive beauty". The men’s 'Fair & Lovely' will be sold as 'Glow & Handsome'. Throughout the years, customers around the world have rejected products and advertisements that support racial stereotypes.

Recently, the worldwide 'Black Lives Matter' protests have pushed the organisations to take a call on the goods that promote one skin colour over the others. In 2018, HUL applied for a trademark for 'Glow & Lovely' with the Controller General of Patents Design & Trade Marks under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, but then it was rejected. On 17 June, the company applied again for Glow & Lovely (stylised) for a variety of categories such as soap, cleaning products, and essential oils.

From PepsiCo Inc.'s Aunt Jemima maple syrup to Mars Inc.'s Uncle Ben's rice, all the firms have been changing the names that have found troublesome. Johnson & Johnson said last month that they would discontinue its range of Neutrogena Fine Fairness and Clean & Clear Fairness products in India. Johnson & Johnson stated that “conversations over the past few weeks highlighted that some product names or claims on our dark spot reducer products represent fairness or white as better than your unique skin tone".