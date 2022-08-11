Varanasi: A Hindu outfit has demanded a ban on Aamir Khan-starrer film “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The members of the Sanatan Rakshak Sena staged a dharna against the release of the film demanding a ban on it. They accused the Dangal actor of making fun of Hindu deities.

The Sena members resorted to sloganeering against the movie and held a protest in front of IP Vijaya Mall in Bhelupur. “We all Sanatanis will not allow his films to run in our country,” they said.

State president of the Sena’s youth wing, Chandra Prakash Singh, and its vice-president Arun Pandey alleged that Aamir Khan makes fun of Hindu deities in his films and he is against the Sanatan Dharma.

“Laal Singh Chaddha” film released in India today and film reviewers opined that the film has stayed true to the spirit of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Hollywood movie “Forrest Gump”.

A week before the release of Aamir Khan’s film, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha hashtag trended on Twitter as netizens who called for the boycott of Khan’s movie accused him of ‘Hinduphobia’. The boycott was due to the actor’s “growing intolerance in the country” comment he made in 2015.

At the same time, netizens also appealed to the people to boycott Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan movie, which was also released today. Akshay’s movie received a backlash on social media, owing to film writer’s Kanika Dhillon’s purportedly “Hinduphobic” tweets that drew online hate for the movie.

Also Read: Patriotic Fervour Marked Freedom Runs Conducted Across Telangana

Meanwhile, actor Suniel Shetty has reacted to the calls for boycott of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar’s newly released movies. Speaking to The Times of India, Shetty said, “So for that sake let’s not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who probably at some stage make mistakes. But aren’t we humans too? Give one that opportunity. I only say it’s not fair. We can only pray that better sense prevails and this doesn’t happen and these two films work big time.”

