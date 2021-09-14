Hindi Diwas 2021: Speech Ideas For Students And Teachers

Hindi Diwas 2021: Every year on September 14, India commemorates Hindi Diwas, also known as Hindi Day, as it was on this date in 1949 that Hindi was designated as the country's second official language, following English. According to Census India, India has a total of 121 languages and 270 mother tongues, with Hindi being one of the most widely spoken languages, with about 26 crore people speaking it.

As the day approaches, we've compiled a list of speech and essay topics for both teachers and students. Take a look at the following ideas.

Hindi Diwas 2021 Speech And Essay Ideas (Topics)

1 - Significance of Hindi Diwas Through Brave Men's Eyes Who Lead The Campaign

2 - Importance of the Hindi Language for Students Over the Years

3 - History of Hindi Diwas And The Role of Literary Historians

How to Write a Speech (For Children)