Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to commemorate the adaptation of Hindi in the Devanagari script as one of the official languages of India. Article 343 of the Indian Constitution deals with the matter of language of the state. Article 343(1) of the Indian Constitution states, ‘The official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script. The form of numerals to be used for the official purposes of the Union shall be the international form of Indian numerals’.

Jawaharlal Nehru took the decision to mark September 14 as Hindi Diwas and the word Hindi got its name from the Persian word Hind, meaning 'land of the Indus River'.

As India celebrates Hindi Diwas on Monday, most of the people took to their social media to share different posts and wishes. One of the heartwarming tribute came from a German diplomat. Yes... German ambassador to India Walter J Linder took to his Twitter and shared a video where he was trying to speak Hindi as fluently as he could.

In the video, Linder said in Hindi, "Today is Hindi Diwas. How are you? My Hindi is not the best. But every day, I'm learning something new," he said. "One day, my Hindi will become very good. We will meet again that day."

Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, he wrote in Hindi, "Best wishes to all of you for Hindi Diwas! My Hindi is improving every day. I would like to wholeheartedly thank my teacher Prahlad Kumar for this. I am grateful to him. Have a nice day, everyone." Here is the video.

आप बहुत लगन से हिन्दी सीख रहे हैंl आपको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ l https://t.co/Yjt7DZJiMa — Prahlad Kumar (@prahladkumar98) September 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others greeted the nation on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is spoken by around 258 million people and it is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. On Hindi Diwas, PM Modi took to Twitter and tweeted as, "Hearty congratulations to all the linguists who contributed to the development of Hindi."