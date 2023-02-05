Hindenburg-Adani Saga: Congress to Hold Countrywide Protests on Monday

New Delhi: Following the scathing report of Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group, Congress will hold nationwide agitation in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches on Monday.

Earlier, the Congress leader KC Venugopal told ANI that Centre was using common people’s money “to support their close friends.” The party has alleged that the recent fluctuation in Adani group shares is a scam. It also said common people’s money is at stake as LIC and SBI have invested in the companies of Adani Group.

Congress and other opposition parties have demanded a discussion in the ongoing budget session of the Parliament and also sought a probe by a joint committee into the Hindenburg report which claimed Adani group has engaged in a ‘brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme’.

Delhi | Govt at Centre is using common people's money to support their closest friends. Congress party has decided to have nationwide agitation across districts of the country in front of LIC and SBI offices on Monday: Congress Gen Secy KC Venugopal on Adani group row pic.twitter.com/lGQDm3exgm — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

The opposition parties are mounting pressure on the Centre to break its ‘silence’ over the Adani group saga. They have even labelled the stock crash triggered by Hindenburg revelations a “Maha ghotala’ (scam) in Amrit Kaal’.

