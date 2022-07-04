In a tragic incident, 16 people including school children were killed after the private bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh at 8’0 clock on Monday morning.

As per reports, the bus rolled off a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shamsher road of Kullu district.

Rescue teams from Kullu immediately reached the spot and started rescue operations. The injured were shifted to a local hospital in the area. At least 40 students were there on the bus when the accident occurred, reports say.

Responding to the incident, PM Narendra Modi tweeted “The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recovers at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

He also announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh for the families of the people who lost their lives in the tragic incident. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the prime minister's office said in a tweet.

