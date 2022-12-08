Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Congress Ahead of BJP

As per the early trends from Himachal pradesh where counting of votes in the assembly polls is in progress, Congress has surged ahead of the BJP leading on 40 out of the 68 seats while the ruling party has won one seat and is ahead on 28 seats.

Independent candidates are ahead on three seats while the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) is yet to open its account, according to the Election Commision.

The party which wins 35 seats will be declared the winning party with a clean majority in the elections. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.

Also Read: What Did India Search on Google in 2022? Deets Inside