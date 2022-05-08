In what appears to be a serious security breach, flags belonging to Punjab’s separatist movement for Khalistan were found tied to the main entrance and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Sunday morning. Pro-Khalistan slogans were also found on the walls of the assembly complex.

The matter was reported to the Kangra police and Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jundal confirmed the incident and informed the reporters that the police are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to nab the culprits.

“Some miscreants had put up five to six Khalistani flags on the outer gate of the state legislative Assembly at Tapivan and had written Khalistan Zindabad slogans on the wall. The flags have been removed and the writings have been cleared. Police have registered a case and an investigation is in progress," he said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur took to social media and condemned the ‘cowardly’ act. “I condemn the cowardly act of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex. Only the Winter Session is held in this Assembly, so there's a need for more security arrangements there during that time. The incident will be probed and strict action will be taken,” he tweeted.

धर्मशाला विधानसभा परिसर के गेट पर रात के अंधेरे में खालिस्तान के झंडे लगाने वाली कायरतापूर्ण घटना की मैं निंदा करता हूं। इस विधानसभा में केवल शीतकालीन सत्र ही होता है इसलिए यहां अधिक सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की आवश्यकता उसी दौरान रहती है। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) May 8, 2022

Thakur said the incident will be investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits. He also dared the culprits to repeat the cowardly act in broad daylight. “I want to tell them that if they have courage, then they should come forward in the broad daylight and in the darkness of the night.”

Meanwhile, SDM Shilpi Beakta was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying, “We are inquiring about the matter and a case will be registered under relevant sections of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985. This is like a wake-up call for us to work with more alertness.”

A case against the unknown persons has been registered and the police are investigating the matter.