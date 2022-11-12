Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls: 65.92 Percent Voter Turnout Till 5 PM Recorded

Shimla: With a voter turnout of 65.92 percent till 5 pm, the voting in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections concluded on Saturday. The polling officials sealed the EVMs and VVPATs and shifted the ballot boxes to the strong room. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

The electoral battle is mainly seen between the incumbent BJP and opposition Congress but AAP party has also joined the fray for the first time. The BJP had won the 2017 Assembly election with a clear majority while Congress had won 21 seats.

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son & Union Minister Anurag Thakur and their family cast their votes for #HimachalPradeshElections. Visuals from a polling station in Samirpur, Hamirpur. pic.twitter.com/D0vgw0ncxY — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

The polling began at 8 am amid tight security for 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday. The voting speed was slow in the morning hours, however, it gradually picked the pace. Till 9 am, only 5.02 percent votes were polled. At 11 am, the state recorded only a 17.98 percent voter turnout. Till 1 pm, 37.19 percent polling was recorded.At the world's highest polling station booth in Tashigang, a 98.08 percent voter turnout was recorded.

In a hill state like Himachal Pradesh , casting a vote is not easy .. snow , hills … asli heroes are the @ECISVEEP team pic.twitter.com/Ga6KeAuiHi — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) November 12, 2022

A total of 55,92,828 eligible voters exercised their franchise today to decide the fate of 412 candidates in the fray. Out of the total number of electorates, 27,37,845 were women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender. This time, the representation of women candidates was 24.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, BJP President JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were among those who cast their votes on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)