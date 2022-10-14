Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Polling on Nov 12, Dates for Gujarat Not Announced

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the poll schedule for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh states. The polling will be held in single-phase in all 68 Assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh on November 12, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The Election Commission, however, has not released the dates for Legislative Assembly elections in Gujarat. The term of the Gujarat Assembly will end on February 18, 2023. It may be noted here that the top poll officers recently visited the two states to evaluate the preparedness for conducting polls.

“we have gone by convention from the last elections. He also stated election results of one state won’t affect polls in another,” Rajiv Kumar told media persons at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

In 2017, the BJP had formed the government in the hilly state Himachal Pradesh. The state Assembly has 45 MLAs in the House, while Congress has 20.

The filing of nominations for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls is set to begin on October 17 and continue till October 25. “Withdrawal of candidacy will be allowed till October 29,” CEC Rajiv Kumar added.

Schedule for GE to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

The CEC said the 68 Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh are spread over 12 districts. There are 17 seats reserved for SC, 3 seats for ST and 48 for General.

According to the Election Commission, there are 55,07,261 electorates and first time voters are 1,86,681. Voters can find all information of candidates including affidavits through the Know Your Candidate app.

