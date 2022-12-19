Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson of the state government stated. The chief minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, but the meeting has now been postponed.

Sukhu was found positive in the national capital during the routine test mandatory before meeting the Prime Minister.

The CM is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed, as per PTI reports.

कदम कदम मिलाए जा , सब को गले लगाए जा ।

यह जिंदगी है कोम की, तू कोम पर लुटाए जा । भारत जोड़ो यात्रा, राहुल जी के साथ।

जय कांग्रेस । pic.twitter.com/qg9jigFkGy — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) December 16, 2022

Sukhu along with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh and 38 newly elected MLAs had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

Also Read: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal Pradesh CM: Report