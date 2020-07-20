In a hilarious video, South Indian actor Kasthuri Shankar was spotted eating pongal during a live debate hosted by TV anchor Arnab Goswami in the Sunday episode. The video instantly went viral.

As the video was widely circulated, the 'Samanthakamani' actor clarified, “I spent 60 minutes watching Arnab in hyper mode, He wasn’t gonna let me talk anyway, so I left and grabbed lunch. but forgot to sign off Skype. Apologies to everyone for the mess up! No offence or disrespect intended!”

I need the confidence level of this lady in my life. pic.twitter.com/DoWWQgBKgc — Scotchy(Chronological) (@scotchism) July 19, 2020

Kasthuri was one of the panelists in the show's prime time discussing ‘Bollywood lobby’, a day after Kangana Ranaut's exclusive interview with Republic TV and its anchor Arnab Goswami.

When one user asked, “I have a question. Were you eating sevai? Smart decision when Arnab is on monologue mode.” Kasthuri replied, “Pongal. Helps you sleep regardless of ambient noise.”

In another incident, in ABP News channel during a debate, as the anchor said ABP News’ National Affairs Expert Abhigyan Prakash was joining them, he was caught on camera smoking a cigarette. The video was also went viral.

It may be recalled a few years ago during a debate on Times Now, late Vinod Mehta was spotted taking a swig from a drink. Later, journalist Raghu Karnad had jokingly written in 2013, “My old boss, Vinod Mehta, shows the nation how to get through a @timesnow debate.”