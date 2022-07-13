Hijab Row: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Karnataka HC Order Next Week

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea against the Karnataka High Court's decision upholding the decision of Hijab ban in educational institutions next week.



A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, agreed to list the matter before an appropriate bench next week after it was mentioned by Advocate Prashant Bhushan. The advocate also brought to the court's notice that the matters were filed in the month of March, but haven’t been listed yet.

In January 2022, a huge controversy embroiled the state of Karnataka after a school in Udupi refused a section of girls from entering as they were wearing hijab to mandate a uniform dress code. With the crisis spiralling, many of them had filed a plea in the High Court of Karnataka.

On February 10, the High Court issued an interim order stating that students should not wear any religious attire to classes till the court issues the final order. The hearings related to the Hijab case were concluded on February 25 and the court had reserved its judgement.

Later on, the Muslim students from Karnataka moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's verdict. Six Muslim students from Udupi challenged the verdict in SC.

Also Read: Blow to Jamiat-Ulema-i-Hind as Apex Court Refuses to Stay Demolition of Illegal Properties