Hijab Not Allowed During II PUC Exams: Karnataka Education Minister

Students wearing hijab will not be allowed to write the crucial annual II PUC examination in Karnataka, state Minister for Education BC Nagesh said.

"All students must follow rules on uniform, hijab cladding students won't be allowed," he added.

After successfully conducting SSLC (class 10) exams amid hijab controversy, the Karnataka government is all set to hold crucial II PUC examinations from April 22 to May 18 in the state. As many as 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the examinations, stated an official release from the Department of Pre-University Education.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of exams amid possibility of resurfacing of the controversy.

Karnataka High Court Special Bench headed by the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has dismissed the petition by students seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. The bench also noted that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.

