Highest Average Max Temperature In April For Northwest, Central India In 122 years: IMD

This year, we are seeing high temperatures in the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Northwest and Central India for April this year has been the highest in the past 122 years.

In March, the average maximum temperature over Northwest India and the country as a whole was the highest since 1900. Northwest and Central India is experiencing heatwave spells this year. Two such spells have been reported in March as well.

IMD in its monthly forecast released on Saturday, the IMD predicted that the average maximum temperature over Northwest India would continue to be above normal in May. However, maximum temperatures in other parts of the country are expected to be average to slightly below normal in May.

The prevailing heatwave across Northwest and Central India is expected to subside after May 1 as a result of a western disturbance, according to the IMD.

In April, the average maximum temperature over Northwest India was 35.9 degrees Celsius, which was 3.35 degrees higher than the long-term average, which is considered 'normal.' The average high temperature in April 2022 was 0.5 degrees Celsius higher than the previous high of 35.4 degrees in April 2010.

This April's average high temperature in Central India was 37.78 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous high of 37.75 degrees set in April 1973. In April, the average night temperature in Northwest India was also above normal, with a minimum of 19.44 degrees Celsius, 1.75 degrees higher than the long-term average.

Northwest and Central India saw continuously scanty rainfall activity in March and April, IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. Northwest India recorded a rainfall deficit of around 89% in March and around 83% in April.

In April, a total of 146 heatwave or severe heatwave conditions have been reported across the country. Some parts of the country are currently experiencing scorching temperatures. In April, the country's average high temperature was 35.05 degrees Celsius, 1.12 degrees above normal and the fourth-highest average April high since 1900. In 2010, the country's average maximum temperature in April was 35.42 degrees Celsius, the highest on record.

According to Dr. Mohapatra, maximum temperatures in northwest India are likely to remain above normal in May. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan are all located in northwest India.

In May, minimum temperatures are expected to continue above normal, with warm nighttime temperatures, he said. According to the IMD, rainfall in portions of Northwest India, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, could be below normal in May.