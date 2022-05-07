The arrest of Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police on Friday has triggered a controversy as it involved the police teams of three states and the AAP-BJP slugfest over the dramatic development.

What led to Bagga’s arrest?

It’s not clear why Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police. However, media reports suggest that last month the Punjab police had filed a case against Tajinder Bagga after the complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, who had accused the BJP leader of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. As per the FIR filed in Mohali police station on April 1, Bagga had allegedly made these offensive remarks while leading a BJP youth protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30.

What happened on Friday?

36-year-old BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police from his residence in the national capital and he was held up in Haryana as Kurukshetra’s Pipli police stopped the Punjab police saying they had received information that Bagga was forcibly picked up from his residence. The New Delhi police brought Bagga back to the national capital from Haryana. The police officials said the Punjab police did not inform them about the arrest.

Earlier in the day, Bagga’s father Pritpal Singh Bagga had complained to the police that some people came to his house in the morning and took away his son. Acting on his complaint, the Delhi police registered a kidnapping case in the Janakpuri police station.

Pritpal Singh Bagga said, “I was present at my home along with my son on Friday. Around 8.30 am, someone knocked on the door repeatedly. When I opened it, some persons entered my home and manhandled me. Some of them had weapons.'' “They started asking me where is Tajinder Singh Bagga? When I asked them what they wanted from Tajinder, they slapped me. Later, my son came there and they started beating him. When I tried to intervene, they pushed me,” the FIR stated. “When I took out my phone to make their video, they beat me up and snatched the mobile. Later, they forcefully took away my son who was not allowed to wear a turban and was dragged out of the house,'' it stated.

What was the reaction of BJP leaders?

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta told reporters that their leader was picked up as he was ‘unmasking’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s lies. While the BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacting to Bagga’s arrest said a Sikh has been ‘insulted’ despite Punjab having a Sikh chief minister in Bhagwant Mann.

What did Bagga say?

Soon after his release and returning home to Delhi, BJP leader Bagga threw a challenge at the AAP leader Kejriwal saying he was ready to fight the legal battle.

“I challenge Kejriwal if he thinks that we will stop asking questions and stop raising our voices. I will fight this battle. I will not stop. I will keep asking questions of Arvind Kejriwal,” Bagga said, after returning to his Janakpuri home in the wee hours of Saturday, accompanied by friends and supporters.” he said.

He also denied the Punjab police’s claim that he didn’t comply with the summons for investigation. “I have already replied to all the summons that have been issued,” the BJP leader added.

