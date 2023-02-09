High Levels of Radioactive Radon in Groundwater Send Shockwaves Among Bengaluru Residents

Bengaluru: The presence of high radon content (radon is a rare radioactive gas) in groundwater used for drinking has sent shockwaves among the residents of Bengaluru. This radon emanates from radioactive granites and is harmful for human lungs.

The researchers made this revelation at a training programme at Indian Institute of Science in the city. The radon was found in the groundwater of some suburban areas of Bengaluru.

The study is of high concern as the researchers found that radon content in the groundwater used for drinking was 50 to 100 times the permissible limit. As radon comes naturally from uranium, the researchers have also found high content of uranium in groundwater of areas like Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Chintamani and Pavagada.

Also Read: Minor Girl Raped by Five Youths After Intoxicating Her in Hyderabad