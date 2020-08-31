Why did Union Home Minister Amit Shah shift from Medanta Hospital to All India Institute for Medical Sciences for his treatment after testing positive for COVID-19? A lot of buzz is centred around this question and many people are speculating about this.

Some felt that this showed Amit Shah’s lack of faith in government hospital. But, the fact is AIIMS is one of the top notch hospitals and is very well equipped to deal with VIPs and VVIPs. The hospital has the state-of-the-art equipment for handling critical disease.

However, informed sources tell us that Amit Shah chose Medanta for a solid reason. He was afraid that given the links of several hospital staff with mediapersons, he felt that details of his health condition would be leaked to the media. So, he chose Medanta over AIIMS. In fact, when Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS and the diagnosis was that he was suffering from sarcoma, the news was immediately leaked. Amit Shah wanted to ensure that the details of his health condition remained a secret. Hence, he preferred Medanta.

The moment he was out of danger and the situation was normal, he shifted to the AIIMS.