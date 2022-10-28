PM Modi, Rishi Sunak Look Forward In Meeting At The G20 In Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rishi Sunak on assuming charge as UK PM. He is one of the leaders who spoke with Rishi Sunak on Thursday. Narendra Modi said that they will work together to further strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership. Rishi Sunak and Narendra Modi also discussed early conclusion of free trade pact.

Narendra Modi tweeted, "We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA".

Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2022

In response to PM Modi, Rishi Sunak tweeted, "The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead."

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK is anticipated to boost economic growth and prosperity by increasing investment flows (both outwards and inward), import and export flow, and productivity through more effective resource allocation and increased exposure to global competition. On 29 July 2022, both countries concluded the fifth round of FTA talks.

According to a statement issued by 10 Downing Street, "The leaders also agreed to work together as two great democracies to strengthen the developing economies of the world, and looked forward to meeting in person at the G20 in Indonesia."