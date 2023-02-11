New Delhi: Rescue operations continue even six days after the massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria which claimed 26, 232 lives and left 85,773 injured.

The death toll in Turkey has risen to 21,043 and over 80,000 people have been injured in the worst disaster in the region. While the quake took over 5,000 lives and injured an equal number of people in neighbouring Syria.

As both the quake-hit countries grapple with the tragedy, warn-torn country Syria has appealed to Indian citizens to come forward and help the country overcome this devastating earthquake. The Syrian Embassy in India has requested the people of India to contribute in the form of donation.

“We are appealing to our Indian friends from all strata of society to come forward and help. Any volunteer would like to donate is welcome to contribute,” a statement from the Syrian Embassy stated.

The appeal further stated that the donors can also send medical equipment and devices, emergency medicines, blankets, tents, winter clothes, protection and safety tools among others as the country battles the earthquake aftermath. You may find the contact details of points of contact and the bank account information in the embassy statement.

Rescuing 5 civilians and recovering the bodies of 6 others who were trapped among the rubble of destroyed houses in the city of #Idlib on the first day of the earthquake, Monday 6 February.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/7TR2HhQMH3 — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 10, 2023

