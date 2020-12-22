Here Is The List Of Countries That Have Suspended UK Flights Over New COVID-19 Strains

A few countries have taken the decision to halt the flights from and to the UK, amid concerns about a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 that is spreading and growing rapidly in the UK.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of commons on December 14, “Over the last few days, thanks to our world-class genomic capability, we have identified a new variant of the coronavirus, which may be associated with the faster spread in the South of England.”

Here is the list of countries that have banned UK flights

Germany: The country will halt all air links with the UK until December 31st. Berlin is already working on measures to extend the suspension into January.

Italy: The flights from Great Britain have been blocked and prohibits entry of people into the country who have stayed there during the last 14 days.

The other countries which have banned the flights are France, Ireland, Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Canada, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, El Salvador, Argentina, Chile, Morocco.

India also joined the list of countries that have suspended all flights to and from the UK. The flights will be banned between December 23 and December 31st.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday announced that, “Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the government of India has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till December 31, 2020 (11.59pm). This suspension will start from 11.59pm, December 22, 2020."

The statement further reads, “As a measure of precaution, passengers arriving from the UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before December 22) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri tweeted that, “We have decided to take all necessary precautions as a result of the situation arising out of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in some countries. All flights originating from U.K into India will be suspended temporarily from 22 Dec to 31 Dec 2020."

The government has now imposed a 10 day suspension on flights to and from the UK and may review the suspension period after December.