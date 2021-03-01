Here’s What Bombay HC Did When Lawyer Removes Mask In Court

Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases, authorities are referring to follow the mandatory COVID guidelines such as social distancing, wearing masks. Bombay High Court judge earlier this week pulled up a lawyer after he removed his face mask in the courtroom and refused to hear his plea by de-listing it from the board.

While doing so, the court referred to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of physical hearing at the Principal Seat at Mumbai, which stipulated wearing of a mask as Covid-19 protocol at all times, even during arguments in the courtroom.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj K Chavan had listed a civil application in a civil appeal, to be argued by advocate Nikhil Wadikar, who was instructed by advocate Nandu Pawar for the appellants. “The counsel for the appellant has removed the mask despite guidelines,” the HC observed.

Justice Chavan allows only lawyers appearing in a case called out to enter his courtroom while other lawyers and parties have to wait in the adjoining room for their matter to come up as per serial numbers. The HC and all subordinate courts in Maharashtra, except Pune, had resumed in-person hearings in December after a gap of eight months.

