Heavy Rains: Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts Trains, Check Routes Affected

Several trains have been impacted by the incessant rains down south. The South Central Railway has chosen to cancel or divert a few trains in order to protect the safety of its customers. Train numbers 17652 and 17651 (from Kacheguda to Chengalpattu and return) scheduled to run on November 19 were cancelled. Three trains have been diverted away from the rain-hit regions.

On Friday, trains 12797 and 12798 (from Kacheguda to Chittoor and return) were diverted through Gooty-Dharmavaram-Pakala. Similarly, on Friday, train number 02777 (from Kacheguda to Mangaluru) were rerouted through Gooty-Dharmavaram-KSR Bengaluru City.

On November 19, train numbers 07651 and 07652 (from Chengalpattu to Kacheguda and return) have been diverted via Moula Ali-Pagidipalli, Guntur, Tenali, Gudur, and Renigunta.

Meanwhile, officials have agreed to extend the service of four special trains that connect Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. Train numbers 08579 and 08585 (from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad) will depart on November 24 and 30, respectively. Trains 08580 and 08586 (from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam) will run on November 25 and December 1, respectively.