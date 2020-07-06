MUMBAI: The financial capital, Mumbai and neighbouring places received heavy rains on the third straight day leading to water-logging in many low-lying areas. The heavy downpour caused traffic jams and many trees uprooted. In the last 48 hours, Mumbai recorded 298 mm of rainfall while the suburbs recorded 357 mm of air.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that interior Maharashtra also received heavy rainfall. A yellow alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for parts of Raigad, Thane and Mumbai. According to the IMD reports, Mumbai has received 915 mm of rainfall since June.

IMD reported that "Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Hindon AF during the next 2 hours." Mumbai is already struggling hard to cope with the increasing number of coronavirus cases and now the heavy rains are created a lot of havoc.

After heavy rainfall, many people from the Koli fishing community in Mumbai have sought the help from the local administration. The IMD also issued an ‘extremely heavy rain’ alert for Saurashtra region in Gujarat. After the IMD's warning, NDRF teams have been deployed in some parts of Gujarat.

The rainfall rate in Delhi and some other parts of Northwest India is expected to increase today. Gujarat, Mumbai, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam may witness heavy showers today. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in some UP districts, including Lucknow, Unnao, Raebareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Kanpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Sitapur, Jhansi Jalaun and surrounding areas. Here are some of the videos.