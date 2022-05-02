Heatwave: India Sees Record Temperature in 120 Years

Hyderabad: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) forecast on Saturday that heat waves will persist in the northwest and central India until May 2, and in east India until April 30, before abating. According to the IMD, temperatures in North India may reach 50 degrees Celsius.

"The average maximum temperature over northwest and central India in April is the highest, with 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively, in the last 122 years," a top IMD scientist reported by news agency ANI as saying.

Also Read: Parashuram Jayanti's Importance, Rituals to Perform

Due to rising electricity use, numerous states in the country have experienced power outages this week due to coal scarcity.

The meteorological department also stated that a low-pressure area might occur over the south Andaman Sea on May 5th.





i) Heat wave conditions to continue over Northwest & Central India till 02nd May and over East India till 30th April and abate thereafter.

• pic.twitter.com/5gBVQfPj2d — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 30, 2022

Here Are Ten Aspects Of India's Heatwave:

1. "Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, except some parts of northwest and northeast India, as well as the extreme southeast peninsula, where it is likely to be below normal," the senior IMD scientist stated.

2. During May, "above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of west central and northwest India and northern parts of northeast India. Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over the remaining parts of the country," an official statement said.

3. According to the latest meteorological office report, the heatwave in Maharashtra's Vidarbha is expected to last for the next five days.

4. The heatwave is expected to last for three days across Punjab, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, and northern Telangana.

5. The meteorological service said on Friday that April in the nation's capital was the second warmest in 72 years.

6. While the mercury is rising in one area of the nation, isolated heavy rain is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states until May 3.

7. Maximum temperatures on Thursday "were 43-46 °C over most parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh; in many parts of Gujarat, interior Odisha; in some parts of central Maharashtra and in isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, and interior Gangetic West Bengal; and 40-43 °C over most parts of Haryana-Delhi, Punjab and in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Telangana, and Rayalaseema."

8. The UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has raised the alarm over the country's heatwave.

9. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal both declared the country to be in a state of emergency on Friday.

10. Outages have also been reported in Gujarat and Punjab as a result of higher demand.

Heatwave Predictions

According to the IMD, heat waves are expected to persist in several areas of West Rajasthan on April 30 and May 1. On May 1, severe heatwave conditions will continue throughout West Rajasthan, with temperatures progressively decreasing in certain areas on May 2nd and 3rd, according to the IMD.

On April 30, severe heatwave conditions will persist over East Uttar Pradesh.

A severe heatwave will hit West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan from April 30 to May 3.

From April 30 to May 2, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu Division, and Vidarbha will all be affected, according to the IMD.

On the 30th and 1st of May, extreme heatwave conditions are expected in West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

On April 30, the states of Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra will be hit by a heatwave.