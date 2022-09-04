New Delhi: ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally organised by the Congress to raise voice against price rise and unemployment turned out to be party president selection event. Thousands of Congress supporters who gathered in Ramlila Maidan here raised slogans of ‘Make Rahul Gandhi INC president’.

Outside the rally venue, Ramlila Maidan, banners demanding Rahul to once again lead the party were put up by the party supporters. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while addressing the rally referred to the posters and said, “We can see the posters ‘want Rahul Gandhi as president.’....”

As soon as Rahul Gandhi came on the dais, the crowd gave him a standing ovation and raised slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad”.

“Rahul ji is our true leader and we have full faith in him that he will restore the glory of the Congress. He should be made the party president,” a Congress worker from Muzaffarnagar in UP said.

“Not only the Congress, Rahul Gandhi can also lead the country. He is the only leader who talks about real issues like 'mehangai' (price rise) or unemployment. He should be made the party chiefs,” said another party worker who came from Rajasthan to attend the rally.

The ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally also saw the presence of women, children and the elderly who braved the scorching heat and participated in the gathering to register their protest against “skyrocketing” prices of essential commodities.

Addressing the anti-inflation rally, Rahul Gandhi said there is growing hatred since the BJP government came to power in the country.

“Ever since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, hatred and anger has been increasing in the country. There is pressure on institutions such as media, judiciary, Election Commission, and the government is attacking all of them,” Congress leader said.

It may be recalled here that Rahul had resigned from the top post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party as interim president since August, 2019.

Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former Union minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other top leaders of the party were present at the rally.

(With inputs from agencies)

