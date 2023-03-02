One accused in the sensational Hathras gang rape case, Sandeep has been held guilty by SC/ST court while the other three accused have been acquitted in the case.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly abducted and gang raped by four men in UP's Hathras district on September 14, 2020. The victim was subjected to brutal torture by breaking her bones and cutting off her tongue.

She passed away on 29 September, 2020 and was cremated by police officials (allegedly at the directions of Hathras DM) in the middle of the night without the consent of her family.

Four accused – Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26) – faced the trial and the court today found Sandeep guilty of committing the offence of Culpable Homicide Not Amounting To Murder (Section 304 IPC) and for offences under the SC/ST Act.