Every year, 2nd October is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India. The hashtag #MahatmaGandhi trended on Twitter on 2nd October and as Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary dawned Friday, most of the Twitter users tweeted on Nathuram Godse. Within hours, Nathuram Godse emerged as the top trend on the social media websites. The hashtag '#NathuramGodseZindabad (Long Live Nathuram Godse)” trended on Twitter and the hashtag has got more than 1 lakh tweets.

The algorithm for Twitter Trends is based on several variables and is "customised" for users based on who they follow, their interests, and location. But there is also a trend section that is visible to users on the Twitter smartphone app and the web client, that shows trends that are not customised for the user.

Here are some of the tweets from the Twitter.

A True nationalist....A true real leader....A Real Deshbakth... Nathuram Godse🙏🙏#NathuramGodse pic.twitter.com/4LP8LOoE0f — Anusha Binny (@anushabinny) October 2, 2020

Nathuram Godse Was A TERRORIST, his supporters are terror apologists. — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) October 2, 2020

Was disturbed to see 'Godse Zindabad' trending on Twitter on the Birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi & when I went to check I found that its none other than the Bots Account created to ask Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aaj Ke Din Apna DP Toh Change Kar Dete! pic.twitter.com/syhAnYXPrY — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) October 2, 2020

Gandhi said: Be the change you want to see in the world. Quickly people started trending Nathuram Godse. — Jyoti Yadav (@jyotiyadaav) October 2, 2020

Folks who are trending #नाथूराम_गोडसे_जिंदाबाद; Godse killed an unarmed old man at point blank range, tried to escape, and was tackled & pinned down by the Garderner of Birla house. Calling Godse brave is Naive. He was a coward, who did the cowardly act because of his Bigotry. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 2, 2020

While the world celebrates Gandhi's birth anniversary, his murderer Nathuram Godse is being celebrated in his own country by ruling party supporters! Gandhi trends at #2, Godse at #1 https://t.co/lxrp21DaxD — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) October 2, 2020

I wake up on #GandhiJayanti to find Nathuram Godse Zindabad trending on top. A face of New India. — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) October 2, 2020

Many times, Twitterati highlighted Godse's name and attacked the legacy of Gandhi. In 2019, '#GodseAmarRahe (May Godse be immortal)" went viral on Twitter.By 8 pm on 2 October 2019, around 20,000 tweets had invoked the hashtag.

On the evening of January 30, 1948, Godse shot Gandhi in the chest three times outside his room in Birla House in New Delhi.During his high-profile trail at the Red Fort in Delhi, Godse offered a thorough justification for his act of murdering Gandhi.

In one of Godse speeches, he said that, “Gandhi was, paradoxical as it may appear, a violent pacifist who brought untold calamities on the country in the name of truth and nonviolence, while Rana Pratap, Shivaji and the Guru will remain enshrined in the hearts of their countrymen for ever for the freedom they brought to them. The accumulating provocation of thirty-two years, culminating in his last pro-Muslim fast, at last, goaded me to the conclusion that the existence of Gandhi should be brought to an end immediately.”