Haryana: Truck Runs Over Sleeping Migrant Labourers, 3 Killed

Three migrant labourers who were sleeping on the roadside were killed and 11 others were injured in a road accident. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday near Haryana’s Jhajjar on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. According to the reports, the driver of the truck lost control and ran over the sleeping labourers. Amongst the injured, 10 have been shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak for treatment, while one person was admitted to the trauma centre of Bahadurgarh for treatment.

About 18 labourers who had been working on the KMP Expressway were sleeping by the side of the expressway when the uncontrollable truck coming at a high speed from behind hit the sleeping workers.

Senior police officer Amit Yashwardhan said, "Twelve people have been hospitalised. Ten of them have been referred to PGIMS, Rohtak."

"Their names have not been confirmed yet, but we know that they were from two districts of Uttar Pradesh," the police officer said.

The police officer further stated that the driver fled the spot after the accident and they tracked down the owner using the registration number.

