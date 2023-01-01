Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Steps Down Over Molestation Charges

Chandigarh: Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh stepped down on Sunday after Chandigarh police filed a case against the minister for allegedly sexually harassing a female junior athletics coach in Haryana.

Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, who is also an Olympian, is accused of harassing, outraging modesty, stalking and criminal intimidating a junior athletics coach.

Sandeep said he handed over his Sports portfolio to Chief Minister Maohar Lal Khattar. However, he has not resigned from the Cabinet. He has also dismissed the allegations as an attempt to tarnish his image.

“I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out,” Sandeep Singh told reporters here.

According to Chandigarh police, following a complaint by a female coach of Haryana against the Sports Minister, an FIR was registered against the minister on Saturday under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, 506 of the IPC.

FIR registered against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh (in file pic) following a complaint by a female coach accusing him of sexual harassment. A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 IPC. Investigation underway: PRO, Chandigarh Police pic.twitter.com/9o8Dl9GIk7 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Earlier, a female junior athletics coach had alleged that state minister Sandeep Singh used to stalk her on social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. On July 1, Sandeep allegedly contacted her via Snapchat call and asked her to visit his official residence in Sector 7 in Chandigarh for verification of documents and when she went to meet him with documents the minister allegedly molested her.

