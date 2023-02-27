Following a call to intensify protests over the murder of two men from Rajasthan, the Haryana Government ordered the suspension of internet and SMS services in the Nuh district for three days citing reasons as a potential cause for communal tension and disturbance of public peace.

As per an official order released on Sunday, the restrictions shall remain in force with effect from February 26 to February 28, 2023 (23:59 hrs). Haryana Government has issued a temporary suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services including bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge, and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh with immediate effect, it said. The temporary suspension has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as Whatsapp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, the order said. \

As per a report in the PTI, security has been strengthened in the Nuh district after hundreds of people blocked the Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka on Friday demanding the arrest of the accused in the abduction and murder of the two men from Bharatpur whose charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana's Bhiwani.

Rajasthan police on Wednesday released photos and names of the eight absconding accused in the sensational Bhiwani killings case. These accused persons were involved in the abduction of two youths whose bodies were found in a car in Haryana last week.

The charred bodies of Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35) were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani on February 16. The deceased persons were residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district.

