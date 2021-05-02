Haryana Announces One Week Lockdown Starting Tomorrow 

Chandigarh: The Haryana government announced a lockdown in the state. The state Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij shared the news and said that it will be a week-long lockdown starting tomorrow, (May 3).

“From May 3, there will be a 7-day long lockdown in the entire state,” tweeted Mr Vij.

As of now the number of Covid19 cases in India is increasing at a rapid rate. The daily cases are crossing the 2 lakh to 3 lakh mark. The situation does look like it is out of control.

The second wave of coronavirus has put the country in a panic state. Every day India reports a high number of positive cases with an increase in the death toll. People even critical conditions have to wait to get admitted as there are no beds in hospitals. Similarly, there is a shortage in oxygen cylinders and other Covid19 medical essentials.

US epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci recently shared that India can only curb the cases if they go on a lockdown. As the cases are increasing every day, there are chances that this situation might worsen. To get this under immediate control, it would be best that India goes for a lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the states to keep lockdown as the last resort. But given the situation, many states are opting for it. Before Haryana, it was Karnataka that announced a 14-day lockdown.

The decision to put Haryana under lockdown was taken after a high number of cases were reported. On Saturday, 13,588 news cases were recorded along with 125 deaths. The total now stands at 5,01,566 cases and 4,341 fatalities.

Along with the lockdown, the state is also keeping an eye on the Covid medical supplies, especially the oxygen cylinders. Anyone caught black-marketing the cylinders will receive severe punishment.