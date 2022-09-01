Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Jitendra Tyagi to Surrender in Court Tomorrow

Haridwar: Claiming that his life is in danger, Haridwar hate speech accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi has said he will surrender in a Haridwar court on Friday.

In a sensational video message, Tyagi, called Waseem Rizvi before he converted to Hinduism in 2021, claimed that some criminals from Jwalapur had plans to behead him when he was in jail and he may be killed in a suicide attack.

Tyagi was the first to be arrested in January this year in connection with the Haridwar Dharma Sansad where highly provocative speeches were allegedly made against Islam and its practitioners.

The other accused in the Haridwar Dharma Sansad case include the controversial priest of the Dasna temple near Ghaziabad, Yati Narasinghanana.

Tyagi was granted an interim bail for three months on medical grounds in the Dharma Sansad hate speech case by the Supreme Court on May 17.

As the interim bail is coming to an end, the apex court turned down his application for the extension of his bail on Monday and asked him to surrender on September 2.

“I will surrender in the CJM's court here on Friday,” Tyagi told reporters on Thursday.

Tyagi also said he does not worry about the threat to his life as he has faith in the ‘sanatan dharma’ and will fight for it till his last breath.

He said minorities in India have more freedom than the majority, so they can speak against Hindu gods and goddesses using Article 19 of the Constitution as a ‘shield’.

“Whereas even allusions by us to what is written in their religious books is considered a hate speech,”' Tyagi told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

