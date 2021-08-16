Celebs, Fans Wish Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal turned 53 on August 16th. Several political leaders, fans are wishing Arvind Kejriwal on the occasion of his birthday. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayAK is trending on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets from the micro-blogging site.

Happy Birthday to India's most loved Chief Minister - @ArvindKejriwal 🎂❤ A man whose actions have inspired others to dream more!#HappyBirthdayAK

pic.twitter.com/LASakPW1xR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 15, 2021

A very Happy Birthday to the man who inspired the youth towards clean and honest politics and thank you @ArvindKejriwal sir for giving us hope that if politics are clean and honest then there is no any "Impossible" word in the world and everything can be done.#HappyBirthdayAK pic.twitter.com/Lw2gottLWP — tkbhat 🇮🇳🏹🏹 (@bhatvicky73) August 16, 2021

Happy Birthday to the best Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/nDFo1tFqvO — Nitin Tyagi (@NitinTyagiAAP) August 16, 2021

THE HOPE OF MILLIONS FOR BETTER INDIA. Happy Birthday Arvind Kejriwal . 🥳🥳#HappyBirthdayAK pic.twitter.com/M9HHfhpubw — अभिषेक कुशवाहा (@Kushwaha4AAP) August 15, 2021