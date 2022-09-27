Happy World Tourism Day 2022: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Theme, Slogan

Every year, World Tourism Day is celebrated on 27 September since 1980. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) five years later. UNWTO plays a key role in promoting tourism across the world. The theme for World Tourism Day 2022 is "Rethinking Tourism". Tourism is very important as it boosts the revenue of the economy, creates many jobs and develops the infrastructures of a country and is also a cultural exchange between foreigners and citizens of a particular nation.

There is nothing in this world that matches with the joy we get while travelling and touring places.

While travelling you would realise that there is so much left in the world to be seen and yet we fight over the tiny issues that come in everyday life.

Traveling makes the relations better; this world tourism day take your loved ones outside and explore the beauty of o

Book reading and traveling are both companions for each other, traveler love reading books and reader lover traveling. Make your journey beautiful in the owe of reading books.

Love is great; however, have you ever tried out travelling?

Life is incomplete unless you have taken the onus of travelling and visiting the dream locations.

Pick up a bag and leave the home to live on your terms and visit places that touch your soul.

Traveling makes you a better person by blowing out the negativity and intake the positivity around, celebrate world tourism day with positivity.

"Still round the corner, there may wait, a new road or a secret gate." – J. R. R. Tolkien

"The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page." - St. Augustine

"Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." - Anita Desai

"This is your planet. You really should come see it sometime.” – G Adventures

"All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost." - J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes." - Marcel Proust

"Time flies. It's up to you to be the navigator." - Robert Orben

“Travel not to escape life, but so life doesn’t escape you.” – Unknown

