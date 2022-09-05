Happy Teachers Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages To Share With Your Mentor

Teachers play a key role in shaping the life of a student and their contribution to the growth of a child is immense. Every year, Teachers day is celebrated on September 5 - the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. We all know that school days are very precious and everyone will remember the things they have done during their school days. So, on this special day, let us remember our mentors and teachers who have played a prominent role in our lives and send them some heartfelt messages. Here are some WhatsApp and Facebook messages.

I feel so blessed to have a teacher like you who not only pushes me towards achieving my goal but also supports me in every step. Today I celebrate you for being selfless, devoted, hardworking, and the wisest person in the classroom. I am grateful to be your student. Happy Teacher’s Day!

On this day we honour teachers like you, who give of themselves in all that they do. So, thank you, my teacher, for all that you gave. I am grateful to be your student. Thank you for challenging me to be my best and instilling in me a passion for learning. Happy Teacher's Day!

Dear teacher, I wish you a happy teacher's day. Thank you for being the guide and for inspiring me to do well in my studies. You are the best teacher.

All the efforts and hard work you have put into bringing out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only be grateful to have a teacher like you!

Dear teacher, without your guidance and wisdom, I would not be where I am now! Thank you and happy teacher's day!

Even though my grades may not always be the best, I assure you that having you as my teacher makes me truly blessed. For now I know that you’ll never give up on me, Thank you for helping me be all I can be. Because of you I can see that my future is bright, Above all you taught me to shine forth my light. Happy Teacher's Day!

The world would have been a lesser place without you. Happy Teachers’ Day.

I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you. I wish you a Teacher's Day filled with moments of joy!

