Happy Teachers Day 2021: Quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, Images, Cards

Teachers play a crucial role in shaping young minds and they prepare the kids to face any problem that comes into their life. Every year, September 5th is celebrated as Teacher's Day in India to honour the great bond between the children and their teachers.

Teacher's Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an Indian philosopher, academic, and statesman, who served as the first Vice President and Second President of independent India.

So, on this special occasion, don't miss to wish your mentor. Here are some of the quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, Images, and cards you can share with your teacher.

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy Teacher’s Day 2021!

Thanks for being our safe zone, someone who tried to be our friend first and a teacher later! We all owe you so much! Happy Teachers' Day!

You deserve recognition for all the sacrifices that you make, you are more than a teacher to me and I THANK YOU!

Today I celebrate you for being selfless, devoted, hardworking, and the wisest person in the classroom. I am grateful to be your student. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Having you as my teacher is one of the greatest gifts I have ever received. Your support and understanding made me feel like I’m enough. I’m feeling very grateful and filled with happiness, and you are the reason. Thank you for everything. Happy Teacher’s Day!

You are my all-time favourite teacher. I have learned many things from you but most of all I have learned how to be a good person in life! Happy Teacher’s Day 2021!

You have a very special power of inspiring young people like me. We need more teachers like you in our schools and colleges. Happy teacher’s day to you!

You have always been an excellent educator who knew exactly how to illuminate a soul with its own light. Happy Teachers’ Day to my favorite teacher!

Here are some of the quotes:

"If a country is to be corruption-free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher." - Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression & knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

“One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." - William Butler Yeats