Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rakhi Messages, Wishes, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important festivals in India which is celebrated to appreciate and honour the bond between the brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in India on 11 August 2022. This festival is celebrated in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day.

On this special day, sisters tie rakhi to their brothers praying for their long and happy life. Brothers in return will offer gifts to the sisters and give a promise of protecting her all their life.

Here are Rakhi Messages, Wishes, Facebook, WhatsApp Status.

Dearest sister, first of all a very "Happy Raksha Bandhan". This Raksha Bandhan I promise I will always hold your back. Whenever you turn back, you will find me always.

You are the best gift that I received from my parents. Love you so much, brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I will always be there for you whenever you need me. Sending you lots of love and good wishes! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!!

My darling brother, I know I fight with you a lot, but today, at an auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I just want to tell you that you are my world and being your sister is an honor to me.

The most amazing thing about having a sister is like having a best friend in life. Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Rakhi Sister!!

You are the best gift I could have asked for. Let's celebrate our special bond this Rakhi and promise to protect each other always. Happy Raksha Bandhan.